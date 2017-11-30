Linda Sarsour says she's not anti-Semitic, and blames Jews for spreading the idea

In a panel on anti-Semitism, Palestinian-American radical feminist leftist, Linda Sarsour, said the " Jewish media " was why she had such a bad name for anti-Semitism.

According to the Daily Caller:

Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour accused members of the “Jewish media” for her bad reputation, in an event entitled “Anti-Semitism and the Struggle for Justice” Tuesday night at New York City’s The New School. “If what you’re reading all day long, morning and night, in the Jewish media is that Linda Sarsour and Minister Farrakhan are the existential threats to the Jewish community, something really bad is gonna happen and we gonna miss the mark on it,” Sarsour remarked in an event intended to be “a discussion on how to combat” bigotry against Jews. It should be noted that Farrakhan once praised Adolf Hitler as “a very great man.”

So "The Jews" did it?

No wonder there were people out there who thought Sarsour would be a most unfortunate choice of speakers to lecture Jews on anti-Semitism.

Besides blaming "The Jews" for the press coverage describing her own activities, the big organizer of 'The Women's March' laid blame for on President Trump for anti-Semitism and then touted her support for the anti-Semitic boycott-divest-sanction movement to damage Israel.

Projections, anyone? She wouldn't think the Jews control the press, now, would she? Perhaps the Daily Stormfront or whatever it's called, will be interested in her next panel discussion.

It goes to show how anti-Semites will do anything they can to engage in anti-Semitism without taking responsibility. This includes claiming their anti-Semitic activities are really just anti-Zionist, as well as throwing the anti-Semitism label onto people they don't like, such as President Trump, calling them the 'real' anti-Semites, the way O.J. Simpson called for the capture of the "real killer." It's as Orwellian a dynamic as any out there.

It's also not the first time this type of projecting has been seen out there on the lunatic fringe of the left.

From the papers of Ronald Reagan, a famous anecdote about the Sandinistas of Nicaragua pretty much tells the same story:

The Sandinistas' real face is not hard to find. A few years ago, the chief of censorship at the Interior Ministry explained the censoring of La Prensa with a comment that would have made George Orwell blush. She said, and I quote: "They accused us of suppressing freedom of expression. This was a lie, and we could not let them publish it."

Linda Sarsour would be right on the same page as her lady Sandinista comrade.