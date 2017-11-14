Karl Lagerfeld wrecks Angela Merkel's virtue-signaling narrative on migrants

"One cannot - even if there are decades between them - kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place," he told a French television show.

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld is in hot water again, this time for his remarks about migrants, Germans and Jews. Blasting German Chancellor Angela Merkel for opening the country's borders to millions of migrants from the Islamic Middle East, he said ;

"I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said, 'The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust,'" he added.

The master of postmodern irony noticed something that's gone on without irony in Germany for awhile now: That Germany, the country that killed so many millions of Jews during the Holocaust, is now repopulating itself with millions of unassimilable anti-Semitic Islamic migrants. Who will undoubtedly become part and parcel of the fabric of Germany before they ever change their appalling attitudes and prejudices.

So of course the reaction among Germany's elites is one of shock and outrage.

Because up until now, the German elites have been selling the idea that taking in millions of migrants was really proof of their own goodness, a virtue-signal if there ever was one, in a sharp rebuke to all those deplorable American cowboys who think differently. Never mind that the migrants themselves have no compunctions about openly advocating anti-Semitism and terrorism.

Lagerfeld, a Hamburg native, pretty well knew what he was doing when he made the remarks to shock the euro-bourgeoisie, which is now flailing at his observations.

"Merkel had already millions and millions (of immigrants) who are well integrated and who work and all is well... she had no need to take another million to improve her image as the wicked stepmother after the Greek crisis," said Lagerfeld. "Suddenly we see the pastor's daughter," he said in reference to Merkel's father, who was a Protestant minister in the former East Germany.

Hard to argue with him. Probably a lot of ordinary Germans find it hard to argue with him, too.

The German elites have just had their narrative shredded. They're back to being the old Nazis they always were and not the nice people they'd have you believe, or else.

But closet Nazi tendencies have for years been evident in Germany's elites - the German obsession with global warming catastrophe sounds a lot like Hitler's panic over lebensraum, to take one example.

Here are some others that stand out in context of Germany's migrant narrative:

Germany has always been a ferocious apologist for the Palestinians and the terrorists who populate their elites. Those terrorists have committed innumerable crimes against the Jewish state of Israel, prompting Germany to saddle to their demands, including that of a Palestinian state in the United Nations with no insistence that Palestine recognize Israel's right to exist. They have voted for Palestinian causes in the United Nation, compared the Palestinians to Holocaust victims, allowed a Palestinian terrorist group to run for seats in the German Bundestag, and shipped untold aid and succor to Palestine which ends up in terrorist hands. They never notice the irony of it, despite the fact that Palestinian terrorists committed a massive act of terror on Israeli athletes in Munich in 1972 as the kickoff to the terrorist season that has plagued the Western world ever since.

Worst of all, they have compared Israel and its actions to defend itself from Palestinian terror as worse that what they did as Nazis. Israelis, see, are the real Nazis.

Americans hear this and all they hear is projecting from a guilty party that would have you think it's the virtuous one.

Now Lagerfeld has let the cat out of the bag, forcing Germany's elites to confront the fact that they are aiding and succoring the most anti-Jewish people on the planet. From this, they have to ask 'what kind of nation are we? once again. And they don't want to.

Hence, the yelling.