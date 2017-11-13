Judicial Watch sues DOJ to reveal budget of Mueller investigation
The Department of Justice (under Jeff Sessions’s leadership!) is keeping secret from taxpayers the budget for Robert Mueller’s investigation. Thus, Judicial Watch once again is being forced to sue for data that belongs to taxpayers, and that Congress has every right to see under its oversight responsibilities.
Michael W. Chapman of CNS News reports:
The government watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release its information on the budget for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign.
The Freedom of Informaiton Act (FOIA) lawsuit was filed in federal court because the DOJ did not respond to a July 10, 2017 request from Judicial Watch seeking information on the special counsel's budget, which is paid for by U.S. taxpayers.
“The Mueller special counsel investigation is growing with seemingly little concern about costs to the taxpayer,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Is the Justice Department hiding basic budget information about the Mueller special counsel operation because taxpayers and Congress would be outraged by the costs? "
I am old enough to remember when the cost of Kenneth Starr’s investigation was a huge issue for the Democrats. Those costs were not hidden from the public.
Please join me in donating to Judicial Watch.
