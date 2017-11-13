Judicial Watch sues DOJ to reveal budget of Mueller investigation

The government watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release its information on the budget for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign.

The Freedom of Informaiton Act (FOIA) lawsuit was filed in federal court because the DOJ did not respond to a July 10, 2017 request from Judicial Watch seeking information on the special counsel's budget, which is paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

“The Mueller special counsel investigation is growing with seemingly little concern about costs to the taxpayer,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Is the Justice Department hiding basic budget information about the Mueller special counsel operation because taxpayers and Congress would be outraged by the costs? "