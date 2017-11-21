Judge permanently blocks sanctuary city funding ban

The Hill:

"The defendants are permanently enjoined from enforcing Section 9(a) of the Executive Order against jurisdictions they deem as sanctuary jurisdictions. Because Section 9(a) is unconstitutional on its face, and not simply in its application to the plaintiffs here, a nationwide injunction against the defendants other than President Trump is appropriate," U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruled.

The injunction comes after Orrick issued a temporary ruling in late April that blocked Trump’s directive to withhold some federal funding from cities that refuse to comply fully with immigration enforcement, siding with San Francisco and Santa Clara County.

The California municipalities had sued over the order, arguing that more than $2 billion in federal funding could be at stake.

Orrick made his April decision permanent on Monday.

The Department of Justice slammed the decision in a statement, claiming the court overstepped its authority.

“The District Court exceeded its authority today when it barred the President from instructing his cabinet members to enforce existing law. The Justice Department will vindicate the President’s lawful authority to direct the executive branch,” said spokesman Devin O’Malley.

Orrick dismissed the federal government's argument that the "the Executive Order was meant to be far more narrow than I interpreted it, a mere directive to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice that does not seek to place any new conditions on federal funds," he wrote in statement about his ruling on the case.

"I concluded that the County of Santa Clara and the City and County of San Francisco had pre-enforcement standing to protect hundreds of millions of dollars of federal grants from the unconstitutionally broad sweep of the Executive Order," Orrick wrote.