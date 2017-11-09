It's come to this at Harvard

The takeover of elite higher education is almost complete when it comes sexuality. The movement demanding normalization of sexual practices formerly forbidden by law and custom began with the Stonewall Riots (or “uprising” as some prefer) just under half a century ago, and is now indoctrinating the designated leaders next generation leaders of the ruling class. This is the nature of the regime the progressive Left administers throughout education and the culture. The story below was sent to me by a pal of mine who loves to torment my ties to Harvard.

He asks, “Where would we be without such prestigious schools like Harvard?” and I have an answer that breaks my heart to think of what we have lost. Warning: this could be upsetting, and contains graphic content. “Harvard University hosts anal sex workshop.” LINK