Is the U. S. Congress a 'safe space' for sexual predators?

Many universities today provide “safe spaces” for people who feel threatened because of their sexual orientation, race or even political affiliation. These safe spaces within the confines of the educational facility and are supposed to be free of harassment or anything thought to be offensive to the protected group. By law, every work place in America is supposed to be a “safe space” for women to be free from sexual harassment and abuse from other employees.

Shockingly, we have now learned that the United States Congress may not be a “safe space” for women to work. And to top that off, when women are sexually harassed or abused while working in the U.S. Congress, the congressional rules for reporting and resolving any sexual harassment or abuse charges are designed specifically to protect the identity of the perpetrator while sweeping the incident under the carpet and out of the public eye. While a female working in the United States Congress is not restrained from going to outside authorities and exposing the alleged sexual predator to the public, interestingly, to date, no women working in the U.S. Congress has ever done so. With respect to any women who have been a target or victim of a sexual predator, maybe the women working in the U.S. Congress who have been sexually harassed or abused decided not to go public and expose the guilty sitting Congressman or Senator because they were offered a big cash settlement to bury the incident. The Washington Post reported that “between 1997 and 2014, $15.2 million was paid out to 235 claimants.” While that’s a staggering amount of money, even more staggering is the number of claimants involved. Since 1997, 235 women have been the victims of sexual predators while working in the U.S. Congress. That’s an average of almost twelve cases per year – about one case every month. This number can’t be the result of just a couple of predators. This number seems to indicate that there are many sexual predators lurking in the halls of the U.S. Congress. The average amount of money paid to each claimant comes out to almost $65,000. This seems to be nothing more than “hush money” paid to protect the ruling class of elected officials in America, not to mention that the funds use to pay these settlements were taken from the U.S. Treasury . That’s right; the American people are funding an institutional cover-up of sexual harassment and abuse specifically designed to protect elected sexual predators! What’s worse is that there are sitting members of the U.S. Congress who know who some of these elected sexual predators are but are unwilling for some reason or another to expose them. Have they been paid off as well? Maybe there should be an investigation to find out? Marisa Schultz reported in the New Your Post regarding the cover-up of sexual harassment in the U.S. Congress and how female employees have been dealing with the obvious rampant sexual abuse. Her report makes a strong case for pulling the curtains back and exposing this reprehensible and detestable institutional protection of sexual predators. Not to make light of the situation, but maybe if Judge Roy Moore had known this information about forty years ago maybe he would have held off preying on young women until he became a U.S. Senator.