Is this the conflict of interest tripwire requiring a special counsel for Uranium One?

Richard Pollock of the Daily Caller News Foundation reports that Tony Podesta’s lobbying firm, already under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for work on behalf of Ukraine, also performed work for Russia, seeking approval of Uranium One.

I am no lawyer, but I think I recognize a conflict of interest in a prosecutor.

Tony Podesta’s lobbying firm, the Podesta Group, represented the Russian-owned company Uranium One during former President Barack Obama’s administration and did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, The Daily Caller News Foundation has determined. Podesta collected lobbying fees of $180,000 from Uranium One, according to the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics, that discloses lobbying documents filed with Congress. The uranium company states on its web site it is a “wholly owned subsidiary” of RUSANO, the Russian State Corporation for Nuclear Energy. Special Counsel Robert Mueller already is scrutinizing Podesta and his firm for allegedly failing to register as a lobbyist for the European Center for a Modern Ukraine, a Ukrainian government entity. His role there is tied up with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort who was indicted on 12 counts on Oct. 30, including the failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). A cabinet-led federal committee that included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, approved the sale of Uranium One to RUSANO in 2010, that permitted Russia to acquire twenty percent of America’s uranium reserves.

Mueller was head of the FBI when the Uranium One Deal went down, even though Congress was kept in the dark about a criminal investigation that Mueller’s staff were conducting.

Offical portrait as sixth director of the FBI

Mueller cannot investigate the Uranium One deal, since he would a subject of the investigation.

The crime involves the highest level of government, and cannot be entrusted to the same Justice Department that also was a player in the Uranium One approval.

An outside special counsel is necessary.

It would be impossible to defend prosecuting Podesta for one crime – the Ukrainian FARA infraction (because it involved Manafort) – while not prosecuting the same infraction when it does not involve Manafort.

Congressional investigations are underway. These facts will come out.