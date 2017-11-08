Inside Katha Pollitt's boiling Trump meltdown

Want to see what it looks like inside the head of a Trump Derangement Syndrome victim? Look no further than Nation magazine stalwart Katha Pollitt's unhinged diary of her inability to accept reality.

It's actually an amazing specimen of the phenomenon, written in her safe space of the New York Review of Book's daily blog section where she is likely sure no conservative treads.

Here, she found herself free to let it all hang out, spewing all the hate she feels toward anyone who is not ... exactly like her in the matter of politics. Hate. It's all about hate. And she admits it's burning her up. She writes:

Unlike my friend’s, my life has changed a lot in the year since Trump was elected. Not materially, except for the fact that my stepson and daughter-in-law moved to Canada partly because, as non-citizens, they worried for their futures here in the US. I mean psychologically. I sometimes feel like I’m a different person now. I’m fidgety and irritable and have trouble concentrating. For months after the election, I could hardly read, except for books about Roman history, which turns out to be full of Trumps: fantastically rich sociopaths obsessed with crushing their enemies. ... But the main difference is that I hate people now. Well, not all people, of course. Just people who voted for Trump.

As she digs into it, she says she also hates Stein voters, Bernie voters and non-voters, extending her list to everyone who doesn't vote exactly as she does.

She demonstrates that hate by presenting crude, moronic descriptions of Trump voters as either irredeemably stupid or impossibly greedy, demonstrating anew why the left got Trump in the first place. As she unspools, she can't wrap her mind around the idea that ordinary, normal, decent Americans, in great numbers actually voted for Trump. It's much easier to paint Trump voters as this:

People who do their own “research” on the Internet and discover there that President Obama is a Muslim and Michelle Obama is a man. People who use the n-word and can’t even spell it right, because—have you noticed?—Trump supporters can’t spell. Well-off people who only care about lowering their taxes. People who said they couldn’t vote for Hillary because of her emails. Excuse me, sir or madam, can you explain to me what an email server even is? People who didn’t believe Trump would bring back coal or build the wall or Make America Great Again, but just wanted to blow things up

And of course, she can't help herself to sum Trump's voters up as ... racists.

Yes, I wanted them to have health care and child care and good schools and affordable college and real sex education and access to abortion and a much higher minimum wage. And yes, I wanted the wealthy to pay more taxes to provide for it all. Obviously, this offended the pride of the stalwart, mostly white citizens of Trumplandia, possibly because a good proportion of white people would rather not have something if black people get to have it, too.

Seriously, opposition to the left's pork barrel spending and government's long history of mismanagement is racist? When you are that unhinged, you can make that connection.

And the fact that people don't need the left to prosper and thrive seems to unhinge her the most. She wanted us to have those things! And we said no! And voted for someone she considers her social inferior! And now she is out of her mind!

How can I not rage at the people who are bringing all that about? Away with them! Away with us. Our minds have been hijacked and colonized by a ridiculous con artist and reality TV showman, and we are of no real use to anyone anymore.

She says she comforts herself looking at Roman sculpture and reading Roman books - and even there Trump lives rent-free inside her head as she claims Trump resembles Roman emperors. Fine and dandy.

But what she can't do is connect with anyone who thinks differently from her and sadly, she speaks for much of the left in this regard. We Republicans had our period of looking over Roman sculptures and being appalled at Obama's executive orders and Hillary Clinton's pay to play culture ourselves. But Pollitt is unable to register this in empathy. It just goes to show how unable to get out of their heads the left really is. Pollitt should get out of the Upper West Side sometime and visit the country.