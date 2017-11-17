How much more misleading can you get?

Reporters and other Democrats do not want the public and corporations to get tax cuts at all and do not want true tax reform, so they trot out this garbage that the middle class will see tax increases by 2027 – as if any ten-year projections are even close to accurate. They also know that the only reason the proposed cuts in rates expire is because the Senate rules essentially require them to expire unless they pass with 60 votes. Since the Democrats are obstructionists, they know that won't happen.

The Democrats also know that when existing tax rules and rates expire, they routinely roll over for an extended period of time, so they know that these supposed non-partisan ten-year projections are a load of nonsense meant to mislead the public. For example, research credits, solar credits, and depreciation rules are continually extended. This analysis is as worthless as the ten-year projections on Obamacare, which were off by 100% within a few years. They predicted that it would cost less than $1 trillion and would reduce the deficit and debt. Within three years, the cost was over $2 trillion, and not once did Democrats give a darn about the increased debt. The bottom line is that Democrats want the government to get bigger and Republicans want the people to keep more money they earn, and reporters will print anything to push the Democrat agenda and to influence the public to believe what Democrats tell them, no matter how misleading. Democrats have gladly supported tax increases on everybody at the local, state, and federal levels, and now they pretend they care about the middle class. If Pelosi and Schumer really cared about their state taxpayers in California and New York, they would go to Governor Brown and Governor Cuomo and ask them to lower their taxes. One thing that can be 100% guaranteed is that taxes will be lower if Republicans get their way than if the Democrats get their way. It is truly a shame that almost all reporters serve as fax machines for Democrats instead of having a semblance of independent thought.