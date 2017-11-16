Hillary Clinton calls holding miscreants accountable banana-republic stuff

Speaking to the media reports of a possible Special Counsel in the offing over her Uranium One deal to the leftist media outlet Mother Jones, the former first lady, former Secretary of State and former Democratic nominee for president said :

Hillary Clinton would have you believe prosecuting corruption and holding anyone accountable is something only tinpot dictatorships do.

“If they send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric of the contract we have, that we can trust our justice system,” Clinton said. “It will be incredibly demoralizing to people who have served at the Justice Department, under both Republicans and Democrats, because they know better. But it will also send a terrible signal to our country and the world that somehow we are giving up on the kind of values that we used to live by and we used to promote worldwide.”

The contract we have? Would that be the current situation we have of one set of laws for the elites and another for the rest of us?

Hillary Clinton has been getting away with corruption for so long she doesn't see herself as subject to the law at all. There was her illegal private server, her destruction of government emails and tech machinery 'with hammers,' amounting to obstruction of justice, there was her collusion with Fusion GPS which took phony "opposition research" from the Russians for use in an investigation and leakfest against Donald Trump and this doesn't even cover the half of it. During her tenure as Secretary of State, there were classified documents mishandled (left on the dashboard of cars on overseas trips), the Benghazi failure to protect American personnel overseas, the Benghazi talking points coverup, a missing $2 billion in financial mismanagement and more. Scroll further back and the corruption continues in the same pattern: Whitewater, the cattle futures cleanup, the missing billing records and "I don't recall." lt likely goes even further back than that with the NGOs and the Nixon investigation. Any wonder the late William Safire called her 'a congenital liar' and the number one reason voters rejected her according to a Soros group, was the public perception of her as untrustworthy?

As for the Uranium One case, her very resistance to the idea of a Special Counsel is suggestive of a sense that after all these years, this time she might have really been caught. The power that has shielded her up until now has vanished.

Because if she were really as innocent as she says she was, and there was no pay-to-play going on between herself and the Russians, in shipping 20% of America's unanium production ownership to the Russians as the $145 million rolled into her foundation, then she shouldn't be concerned about a Special Counsel. In fact, she should welcome one to clear the air.

Because after the New York Times and author Peter Schweizer exposed this travesty, and The Hill confirmed it further, she's made no effort to explain herself. She's casually claimed the story has been debunked (by her partisans perhaps) and now considers it absurd that anyone would dream of prosecuting her.

This is the attitude of royalty.

She absolutely considers herself above the law.

I've got news for her: Banana republics, tinpot dictatorships, and authoritarian regimes do not prosecute big-dollar corruption among the politically connected. Going by pay-to-play rules is how they operate. That's how Mugabe in Africa and Chavistas in Venezuela and assorted characters in the Indonesia of the Clinton era operate. It's what makes them banana republics in the first place.

Countries under rule of law do. Nobody is allowed to sell natural resources to hostile foreign powers in exchange for millions in payments to the foundation. Nobody, no matter how powerful, is allowed to openly violate the law with impunity. Can you imagine Singapore or Denmark allowing this sort of thing to go on without punishment? That's why such countries aren't banana republics.

Far from the act of prosecuting corruption being a problem, as Hillary Clinton would have you believe, operating on pay-to-play principles and expecting to get away with it is what makes a place a tinpot regime.