Hey PBS, The Predators’ Club, with Charlie Rose would make a great holiday season special program

Here’s a programming idea for PBS that is low cost, educational, and likely to garner a substantial audience. Best of all, it will help calm down all those female staffers at PBS upset that a sexual predator has been given a pass all these years. And you already have the tape in your archives. Just run back-to-back the interviews that Charlie has done with accused sexual predators. A quick YouTube search reveals that there is a lot of material to work with. For example:

And, of course: All of this just goes to show that a club – a mutual admiration society of sorts -- actually existed among sanctimonious progressive males, pretending to support feminism as the price for sexual access to lower status females without fear (until now) of exposure.