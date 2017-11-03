GQ throws a fit about Trump not wanting the death penalty for a dead man

Reporter, commentator, and deep thinker Jay Willis of GQ huffed and puffed as he asked, "Why Does Donald Trump Want the Death Penalty for the New York Attack, But Not for Others?" One of the "others" Willis singled out was Stephen Paddock, who slaughtered 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas last month. To Willis, the answer was obvious: the Allahu akbar (my god is greater than yours, nah, nah, nah) New York attacker was an immigrant, a darker-skinned bearded Muslim who killed only eight people while the Las Vegas shooter, who gunned down so many more, was a native white male. White skin male privilege at its most evil.

Uh, no. As GQ was forced to admit in an update: Edit: An earlier version of this article used a headline noting that Trump had publicly called for the death penalty in the New York attack, but not the Las Vegas shooting in particular. That discrepancy is probably related to the fact that the Las Vegas shooter is dead. We regret the error. Uh yeah, "probably." The shooter is dead. How inconvenient. And no, I don't think Willis regrets the error. Why let facts ruin his "resist Trump" ranting masquerading as reporting? Update from the author: OK, I was wrong. We should give him/GQ credit for admitting the LV shooter was dead. Police brutality at its finest. Oh wait! He committed suicide! Probably--that word again--because the LV shooter feared suffering even worse from the notorious well publicized police brutality! But oh wait again. He was white skin privileged but his victims were also skin privileged whites. Oh dear, I'm probably so confused.