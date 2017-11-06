From my cold dead hands: Gun control calls in the wake of the Texas church massacre

America has experienced another horrific shooting within weeks of the last mass shooting and I feel for all of those who experienced the loss of a loved one. As shocked as I was by the loss of life, I wasn’t at all surprised to hear the liberals again starting their now monotonous shrieking for gun control, even before much was known about the shooter except for his name and age. What they always neglect to mention is that Chicago, which has turned into a killing field, has some of the most restrictive gun control laws in the country. This is always attributed to these wanton murderers purchasing their guns from other states. Hogwash. Most criminals know how to get illegal weapons – possibly stolen or purchased through straw buyers.

The real intention of liberals is to disarm the general population, even though they strongly object to the idea of that being their true purpose. That would leave guns only in the hands of the government and the criminals. And, they talk about gun control while many of them are protected by armed security guards and live in gated communities. Most of us are not so fortunate. Whenever I hear a liberal screaming about gun control, I want to ask them if they have ever read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights – much less understand why each was written and the intention of each. For example, if the British had disarmed Americans, the American Revolution would never have taken place and we would probably be an extension of Canada. The first thing the Nazis did was to disarm the citizenry, making it so much easier to shoot and kill people or force people into death camps. The Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights specifically to allow the citizenry to rise up against a tyrannical government, just as Americans did against the tyrannical rule of the King during the American Revolution. More and more recently, it seems like liberals are trying not only to limit our rights, but to rewrite and bury our history. Ask most people about the Constitution or the Bill of Rights and you will usually be met with a blank stare. All they know about Thomas Jefferson. it seems, is that he was a slave owner. Now, they have moved on to vilifying George Washington. Truthful American history should be part of the curriculum in not only high school, but college. An additional requirement in college should be a basic class in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Hillsdale College not only has this requirement for all students matriculating at their college, they offer numerous free online courses as well. I’m 72 and a proud, card-carrying member of the NRA. My father taught me gun safety and how to shoot when I was about 10 using his twin, pearl-handled, Colt .45 revolvers. He was a huge fan of western movies, but understood that guns were not toys and people should be properly trained in their use. He also understood the Constitution and the Bill of Rights – and the purpose – and made sure I did as well. In Charlotte, North Carolina on May 20, 2000, Charlton Heston, at the time president of the NRA ended a speech by concluding: “For the next six months, [Democratic presidential candidate and then-Vice President of the United States, Al Gore] is going to smear you as the enemy. He will slander you as gun-toting, knuckle-dragging, bloodthirsty maniacs who stand in the way of a safer America. Will you remain silent? I will not remain silent. If we are going to stop this, then it is vital to every law-abiding gun owner in America to register to vote and show up at the polls on Election Day.” Heston then paused to pick up a replica of a flintlock long rifle and continued: “So, as we set out this year to defeat the divisive forces that would take freedom away, I want to say those fighting words for everyone within the sound of my voice to hear and to heed, and especially for you, Mr. Gore: 'From my cold, dead hands!'” And that’s when the government will have my weapon – from my cold, dead hands… Claire Hawks is an occasional contributor to American Thinker, retired from her nursing and IT careers and the editor of ‘Black Lies Matter’ by Taleeb Starkes.