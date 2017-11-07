Fox cancels Steyer 'Impeach Trump' ad

Fox News canceled an ad by Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer that called for the impeachment of Donald Trump, citing negative viewer reaction to the ad.

"Due to the strong negative reaction to their ad by our viewers, we could not in good conscience take their money," Fox News told Stelter. Steyer said Friday in a statement that Fox News informed him on Oct. 31 that it was refusing to air the ad entitled "Join Us." Steyer said the decision "shows no respect for democracy." Steyer launched his $10 million "Need to Impeach" ad campaign in late October, drawing the ire of Trump, who called Steyer "wacky & totally unhinged." House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday downplayed the idea that Democrats will seek to impeach Trump if they take back the House in next year's midterm elections. She suggested Democrats will allow the various investigations of Trump to play out in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "I believe that whatever we do, we have responsibility first and foremost to unify the nation," she said. "Second of all, you can't go down any path without the facts and the law. If that's there, perhaps it will come out in these investigations."

Democrats like Steyer and Rep. Maxine Waters who have been beating the drums to start impeachment proceedings against Trump appear to have forgotten one vital ingredient to successfully remove the president.

We call it "evidence."

You need more than hatred for a president to kick him out of office. This makes Steyer's charge that Fox News has "no respect for democracy" laughable. The Constitution says you can remove a president only after proof of "high crimes or misdemeanors." Steyer wants to forgo that small detail and kick Trump out anyway, in direct contravention of the Constitution.

Who has "no respect for democracy" now, Tommy?

Why should Fox, or any network, accept such a loony ad? Even MSNBC must recognize that Steyer is proposing a non-viable course of action. And with Republicans in control of Congress until at least January 2019, unless proof emerges that Trump plotted with the Russians to interfere in the U.S. election, impeachment shouldn't even be a gleam in the Democrats' eyes.

But this is not about following the Constitution; it's about trying to overturn an election Democrats were convinced they couldn't lose. We're a year removed from election day 2016, and Democrats have yet to come to terms with the real reasons they lost.

Until they do, "impeachment" is all they've got.