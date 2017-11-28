Will Alabama write in candidate hurt Moore?

The announcement by Ret. Colonel Lee Busby is just the latest twist in the Alabama Senate race that has been roiled by charges that the GOP candidate, Roy Moore, dated teenage girls.

Busby A former Marine colonel who served as General John Kelly's chief of staff says he will run as an independent write in candidate in the upcoming Alabama Senate contest. Kelly currently serves as Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Washington Times:

Mr. Busby told the newspaper that he intends to run as an independent and rely on social media to promote himself. “If this were a military operation, the left flank and the right flank are heavily guarded,” he explained to The Post. “I think that gives you an opportunity to run straight up the middle,” he added. The news comes as Republican candidate Roy Moore continues to face allegations of sexual misconduct while working as a district attorney in Alabama. Mr. Moore has been accused of pursuing relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s. He is facing Democratic challenger Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election. Although Alabama is a deep red state, Republicans are nervous about potentially losing the seat to Democratic candidate Doug Jones as polls show Mr. Moore slipping. Mr. Trump has praised Mr. Kelly for his military service and has shown a fondness for putting military members in positions of power in his administration. He has not commented about Mr. Busby’s possible campaign at this time.

Busby's campaign will be just another sideshow in a race that Democrats believe they have a chance to win. But despite all the trouble that the charges of sexual misconduct have caused Moore, the Democrat in the race, Doug Jones, still faces a steep challenge. Jones is not a candidate to generate much excitement. He is a colorless, faceless candidate that the Democrats put up as a sacrificial lamb in heavily Republican Alabama.

Busby's efforts won't affect the outcome of the race unless regular GOP voters are more inclined to reject Moore than they've shown so far. That isn't likely to happen with Trump behind him - even if he won't campaign for him or mention Moore by name.

Unless Moore's candidacy so disgusts decent Republicans that they stay home in droves on election day, Moore will win narrowly. And Busby's futile effort to find a "middle" in Alabama won't get very far.