Eminem whines about Trump not paying any attention to him

Does anyone know anything about someone who calls himself Eminem? At first glance, he's someone who's been in trouble with the law and can't carry a tune, so he practices gangsta rap. He's also a "black" guy, the same way Rachel Dolezal was "black" – because he wanted to be some other way.

On all fronts, he's a loser. Wouldn't it be natural to ignore losers? Seems President Trump thinks so. And that's what's got Eminem upset. The leftist crybaby is whining that President Trump never pays any attention to him. He's tried and tried. He did a stupid gangsta rap video at the Black Entertainment Television awards last October, making wild punching gestures to express his dislike of President Trump. He rattled on about Trump being a Klansman and used every other dog whistle the left uses to try to rouse black voters. He yelled the F-word. He wore a hoodie and a gold chain. He then drew his line in the sand, saying you can either like Trump or like him, but you can't like both, so you have to decide. Ummm, Eminem, that's an easy one. Now after all that ridiculous tough-guy bluster, he's whining like a spoiled brat in a tantrum and kicking his high chair that Trump doesn't have any time for him. BET reported: During his recent interview, Eminem expressed his frustrations with Trump ignoring his BET freestyle. "I was and still am extremely angry," the "Walk on Water" artist said. "I can't stand that [m-----------]. I feel like he's not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn't say anything." ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Oh Eminem. He has no idea that his problems are worse than just Trump. It's not that Trump wants to pay no attention to him. It's that no one wants to pay attention to him. No one with a lick of sense, at least. The clown let the cat out of the bag that his whole shtick is about getting attention. He's failed, and now he's crying into his Pampers. Trump must be laughing his head off.