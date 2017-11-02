Egyptian lawyer: It's a man's 'national duty' to rape women who wear ripped jeans

An Egyptian lawyer, appearing on a popular satellite news program, told a panel debating a new law on prostitution in Egypt that it is the "patriotic duty" of men to sexually harass and a "national duty" to rape women who wear revealing clothing.

Oh, those crazy Muslim men! What will they say next?

New York Post:

An Egyptian lawyer has sparked outrage after saying women who wear ripped jeans deserve to be sexually harassed and raped. Nabih al-Wahsh, a prominent conservative in Egypt, said raping women who wear ripped jeans is a man's "national duty", adding that girls who show parts of their body by wearing such clothes are inviting men to harass them. His disgusting comments were made during a TV talk show called "Infrad" on satellite channel Al-Assema. The panel were debating a draft law on prostitution and "inciting debauchery" when Wahsh made the jaw-dropping comments. During the heated debate, Wahsh said: "Are you happy when you see a girl walking down the street with half of her behind showing?" He added: "I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her." His controversial remarks prompted fury across the country and Egypt's National Council for Women announced it plans to file a complaint to the attorney general against Wahsh and the TV channel. The council said it had also filed a complaint to the Supreme Council for Media Regulation and urged media outlets not to invite controversial figures who make remarks that incite violence against women.

The lawyer has apparently been paying attention to U.S. TV and how politicians shamelessly deny they said what they clearly said:

Wahsh later said his comments were a call to demand stricter punishment for sexual harassment. He added: "Girls must respect themselves so others respect them. Protecting morals is more important than protecting borders."

So urging men to sexually harass and rape women is actually a way to "demand stricter punishment for sexual harassment"? Sheesh.

While the various women's groups and Westernized media heavily criticized the lawyer, what do you think the reaction to his words were in the suks and mosques across the rest of Egypt?

Recall that the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt received a majority of votes in the last relatively free election. So I think it safe to say the lawyer's sentiments would meet with the approval of a solid majority of Egyptian men, who view women little better than cattle and, in some ways, worse.

Egypt's president, General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has made it clear he wants to secularize the country. But after centuries of control by radical clergy, he faces an uphill battle to bring Egypt into the 21st century.