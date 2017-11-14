Drip, drip: Bill Clinton's reckoning nears

Feminists saved the 42nd president of the United States in the 1990s. They were on the wrong side of history; is it finally time to make things right?

Another thought-leading progressive publication has connected the dots and realized that Bill Clinton cannot be allowed to skate on his abuse of women. In The Atlantic , Caitlin Flanagan writes a political history of the feminist movement and Bill Clinton's sexual predation. The sub-headline says it all:

The piece is accompanied by a copyrighted graphic (see it here) designed for a strong social media impact. Those who see it on Facebook and click will find a well written, long, substantive, and thoughtful article. Feminists who care about the movement will read it and absorb it, as will progressives in general. Then they will start to speak out to their contacts. And so on, and so on, as new ideas predictably propagate [i].

Chris Hayes was the first progressive thought leader to ask his followers to think it through and realize what is at stake. He opened the door with a tweet:

As gross and cynical and hypocrtical as the right's "what about Bill Clinton" stuff is, it's also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

The day after his tweet, I noted the importance of the dam starting to leak and the inevitability of what would follow:

At first, a few progressives start mentally applying the post-Weinstein ethic to Bill Clinton. In the process, they eventually have to reflect on their own past and regret their support for him throughout Kenneth Starr's revelations, impeachment, and beyond. That will take a long time. But if they don't publicly reflect, I am sure their friends on the feminist left and the entire right will be happy to dig up whatever the politicians and pundits said at the time about private matters being off limits.

The feminist wing of the progressives is on its way toward applying the new standards to Bill and eventually his enabler, Hillary. It will take a while, but it will happen. Juanita Broaddrick is back with her credible accusations...

...and there are many other victins already on the record. This will not go away.

Hillary's delusions of another run inherent in the blaming, the writing, the touring, and the refusal to go away have crashed into reality. She was the enabler in chief.