Donna Brazile pulls the pin on the Seth Rich grenade

Donna Brazile wanted only to rehabilitate herself and cash in on writing the first tell-all from the Clinton inner circle. But she knew they have unpleasant ways of making problems go away, so she needed some insurance against the worst sorts of retaliation. Her cryptic mentions of Seth Rich and subsequent refusal to elaborate on the subject may be a signal that killing her would set off mutual destruction. Over the weekend, she confirmed that we crazy right-wing conspiracy nuts were correct in our worst suspicion: Seth Rich, it was reasonable to suspect, had leaked the DNC emails to WikiLeaks and was rubbed out to send a message to other canaries who might get in the way of Hillary's juggernaut. The killer(s) left his valuables behind, signaling that this was no robbery gone bad.

At the time, Brazile got the message. She shut her mouth and followed instructions, even shaming people who shared her worries about the murderous ruthlessness: Seth Rich was a hard worker and proud to be an American. This desire to scar Seth's legacy to his country and party is shameful. https://t.co/2cw5GZOYXO — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 21, 2017 Now she implies that she admits she shared our right-wing conspiracy nut fears about the possibly murderous nature of the Clinton Machine. Saturday, the Washington Post published this from her pending book: Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home. The following day, when she was providing video, she spoke in code, telling George Stephanopoulos (transcript): They don't know what it was like to be over at the DNC during this hacking. They don't know what it's like to bury a child. I did, Seth Rich. She declined to say anything more on her mention of Rich's name, even after a follow-up question, thus leaving the message in code. She even backed away a little, blaming her fear of Trump supporters when Stephanopoulos asked a follow-up question. Unless she is an utter fool, evidence of serious crime is secreted somewhere with an auto-release arrangement upon her death. The Democrat house media are ignoring this aspect of Brazile's revelations, emphasizing the "rigging" charge, as Rick Moran points out. This leaves the story confined to the conservative media, in effect, meaning no serious damage to the Clintons. They have nothing to lose in this sector of the media. We are the kooks who already hate them. So Brazile is being edged toward the label of "kook." Richard F. Goodstein, a big-time D.C. Dem lawyer, took on the job on Tucker Carlson's program last night. His very first comment made a lawyerly distinction: I don't know whether Donna Brazile is a kook, but what she says is kooky in the book. Let me give you an example. Carlson sparred with him, but Goodsteun returned to his talking point example: This is certifiably nuts. If the political director, the communications director – excuse me, the political director, the communications director, the digital director, you can go on and on and on, or women for Hillary. The notion that somehow the Hillary Clinton campaign couldn't countenance strong woman is crazy. Goodstein has introduced "kook" and "nuts" with Brazile and said nothing about the Seth Rich issue. His example is highly debatable, and Tucker takes him on. T he video is below and fun to watch to see the memes being test-marketed: This is but the first stage of throwing Brazile under the bus. But she's got that grenade, so let's see what follows.