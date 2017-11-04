Donna Brazile is a coward for not resigning from the Democratic party

According to an excerpt from a soon to be released book by Donna Brazile , everything we heard about Hillary Clinton fixing the 2016 Democrat nomination turned out to be true. Everything was in place for Mrs. Clinton to be the nominee, no matter how many primaries Senator Sanders won. No one was going to take it away in 2016!

Before I called Bernie Sanders, I lit a candle in my living room and put on some gospel music. I wanted to center myself for what I knew would be an emotional phone call.

Then she called Senator Sanders and broke the news that the nomination was fixed in favor of Mrs. Clinton.

She even lit a candle and played gospel music.

Are you kidding me, Donna Brazile? You need gospel music to break the news to Bernie but support abortion unconditionally?

I guess Miss Brazile now wants to clear her name and get on the right side of history.

Sorry, but this is joke of a book. Did Miss Brazile ever consider calling Mrs. Clinton instead and resigning from the party? In other words, she knew in the summer of 2016 that she was part of a total fraud.

Miss Brazile stayed silent because she was expecting Mrs. Clinton to win. She made a pact with the devil and expected a future President Hillary Clinton to give her one of those fancy jobs with a big office, chauffeur, and access to military planes.

She stayed quiet because she bet that Mrs. Clinton would win and did not want to close the doors of the White House to a possible job. It's like those who donated to the Clinton Foundation reserving their seat at the White House dinner table.

All of this reminds me of an experience in Mexico. I was at a Chamber of Commerce lunch and heard a Mexican bureaucrat complain about corruption. He said he was frustrated and would often go to Confession to feel better about all of the stuff he had to do to keep his job.

After the lunch, I invited the bureaucrat to enjoy an extra coffee and a cigar. I asked him: Why don't you resign? Why do you continue to do a job that you apparently hate so much?

He looked at me, laughed, and said: "My wife likes the chauffeur that comes with my position." (Some high-level bureaucrats get a family chauffeur as a perk.)

I responded, saying: "Entiendo," or "I understand."

I was reminded of that story when I heard that Donna Brazile had written a book about the DNC. She will now have to sell books and pay for her own chauffeur.

