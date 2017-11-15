Diversity is a weakness

One frequently hears, from the political left, that diversity is our strength. To a point, the leftists are correct. But that point passed a long time ago. Excessive diversity is not only a weakness, but a mortal danger to any society. Worse yet, the kind of diversity the left seems to worship is not even the sort that, to a level, is indeed necessary. Instead, they worship skin color, language, immigration status, and sexual orientation while condemning diversity in points of view – the very kind of diversity that cross-fertilizes, with various ideas, the seeds of progress.

It has been said that as a nation, we are more divided now than since the Civil War. Conservatives are recognizing that the left can never be persuaded by reasoned discourse. The left is incensed that the right cannot be swayed by emotional fervor. As a consequence, we regard each other not as opponents, but as actual enemies. There is no moral equivalence here. The left is far more prone to use physical violence to promote its policies. Leftists justify this on the absurd grounds that free speech – ours, not theirs – is a form of violence to which they must respond with destructive force, including rioting, burning, and looting. Most universities are run by the modern-day version of Hitler's brownshirts, brutal mobs that enforce conformity (how odd for people who say they value diversity) with force. They say they decry Zionism, but in fact, they practice anti-Semitism. They then have the audacity to label their Nazi tactics anti-fascist. Those universities seem to be no-go zones for law enforcement. The police cannot intervene to protect property and speech on college campuses, unless they invade with overwhelming force. Remarkably, the brownshirts then complain that it is they who are being persecuted. Diversity has morphed into divisiveness. The rift is not healing. It grows wider and wider with every fake news report and with every mainstream media cover-up of Democrat crimes. Every time any conservative spits on the sidewalk, the press rushes to portray it as the equivalent of murder, while actual murderous violence by leftists is reported as a valiant defense of freedom. People actually do believe that you are a Nazi. They are sincerely convinced that you are a greedy capitalist bigot running down minority children with your pickup truck. They're not kidding. And if you try to respond with facts, they will do whatever they deem necessary to keep you from being heard. This is not a call for further violence, but a grim warning to leftists that if they sow the wind, then the nation (including leftists themselves) will reap the whirlwind.