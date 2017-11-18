Deplorables all: The Clintons, Donna, and Kirsten

It sort of started with Donna Brazille's book Hacks and her explosive comments about Mrs. Clinton's campaign. I was listening to a radio interview with Miss Brazile last night and could not help but say: "Donna -- why now and not 18 months ago? What job in a future Clinton White House did you have mind that forced you to say silent?"

We've been watching what they call "the reckoning of Bill Clinton." What we are really seeing is the implosion of a political party that made a pact with the devil and corrupted itself to the core.

Now we have Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York saying that President Clinton should have resigned in 1998, when the scandal exploded.

Okay -- I guess that it's better late than never. However, this whole episode just proves how corrupt the Democrat Party really is. They are nothing but a bunch of dishonest opportunists who have suddenly discovered that President Clinton was not a very nice gentleman after all.

As for Senator Gillibrand, the hypocrisy is overflowing. She replaced Mrs. Clinton in the U.S. Senate and never refused to have President Clinton campaign on her behalf. In fact, not long ago she praised him for campaigning for her seat.

Now, she is singing a different tune. Why is that?

The first reason is that it does not cost her anything. The Clintons are a couple of old folks who won't matter much in the future. In fact, they may be facing some legal challenges down the road, from uranium sales to the infamous GPS dossier to contributions to the Clinton Foundation.

The Clintons are toast and Senator Gillibrand has no use for them anymore. She explains her "raw opportunism" along the lines that times have changed.

Really? When was it acceptable in some other time for a man to drop his pants in front of a White House intern? Or for the president's wife to lead a campaign to destroy the women who were accusing him over past behavior, way more complicated than inappropriate touching!

Senator Gillibrand and Miss Brazile are two ladies living in a "basket of deplorables," to use a phrase from not long ago.

Would Miss Brazile have written that book or would Senator Gillibrand be talking about resignation if Mrs. Clinton had won?

The answer is a loud NO. They would have been defending the new Clinton presidency and enjoying whatever benefits, especially Miss Brazile, it would have provided them

Deplorables all, from the Clintons, to Brazile, to Gillibrand, and now Franken!

