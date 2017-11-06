Dems and media rush to politicize Sutherland massacre

I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy.

Less than a week ago, when a Muslim winner of the absurd “Diversity Lottery” immigrant visa program committed jihad on a bicycle path on Lower Manhattan, Senator Chuck Schumer self-righteously warned us against rushing to politicize the incident.

That hasn’t prevented any of his allies in the party or the media from reverting to form following the Sutherland, Texas massacre.

Freshman Senator Kamala Harris, who desperately wants to be on the Dems’ 2020 ticket, was among the first to ignore her leader in the Senate and make guns the issue:

Senseless gun violence has torn apart another community — this time in a house of worship. When do we say enough is enough? https://t.co/gsW1KN54xc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2017

Senator Elizabeth Warren took it a step farther and blamed Republicans:

Thoughts & prayers are not enough, GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

New York’s other senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, paid no attention to her colleague, either:

How many times can our hearts break for communities in America ripped apart by gun violence? We can never allow this to be the new normal. https://t.co/E20xAC72JE — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 5, 2017

But as usual, it was the media branch of the Democratic Party that performed the bulk of the politicization, framing the suffering of victims in political terms. Grabien has put together a compilation of media reports teeing up the incident for the Democrats to hit down the fairway.

So far as can be determined, Schumer has not yet issued a statement on Sutherland being the fault of a rogue gun. Reticence is not his normal style, so perhaps he realizes that he has shot off his mouth a bit too hastily.