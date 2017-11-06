« The Democrats' sudden concern for the middle class | From my cold dead hands: Gun control calls in the wake of the Texas church massacre »
November 6, 2017

Dems and media rush to politicize Sutherland massacre

By Thomas Lifson

Less than a week ago, when a Muslim winner of the absurd “Diversity Lottery” immigrant visa program committed jihad on a bicycle path on Lower Manhattan, Senator Chuck Schumer self-righteously warned us against rushing to politicize the incident.

That hasn’t prevented any of his allies in the party or the media from reverting to form following the Sutherland, Texas massacre.

Freshman Senator Kamala Harris, who desperately wants to be on the Dems’ 2020 ticket, was among the first to ignore her leader in the Senate and make guns the issue:

Senator Elizabeth Warren took it a step farther and blamed Republicans:

New York’s other senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, paid no attention to her colleague, either:

But as usual, it was the media branch of the Democratic Party that performed the bulk of the politicization, framing the suffering of victims in political terms. Grabien has put together a compilation of media reports teeing up the incident for the Democrats to hit down the fairway.

So far as can be determined, Schumer has not yet issued a statement on Sutherland being the fault of a rogue gun. Reticence is not his normal style, so perhaps he realizes that he has shot off his mouth a bit too hastily.

