David Brooks and the new Bolsheviks

The October 26, 2017 New York Times column by David Brooks, entitled "The Week that Trump Won," is a dramatic illustration of how individuals can view the same events and interpret them in polar opposite fashion. In his column, Brooks likens the rise of Donald Trump to Russia's Bolshevik Revolution. Borrowing from a speech given at the American Enterprise Institute by Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi in Great Britain, Brooks provides some fascinating observations about the important role played by the Judeo-Christian ethic in establishing a basis for the structure and organization of American society. Note the following paragraph penned by Brooks:

The profound equality of every individual was an idea that flowed directly from the Hebrew Bible. The story Americans told about themselves was a biblical story – an exodus story of various diverse peoples leaving oppression, crossing a wilderness and joining together to help create a promised land. I would encourage anyone with an interest in this topic to read Brook's column with this one caveat: I absolutely reject the premise that it is Trump and his supporters who are the Bolsheviks. The progressive left, which now seems to include the whole of the Democratic Party, has ridiculed faith and religion; secularized and cheapened American culture; defended moral deviance as some newfound right; rejected nationalism for globalism; placed ideology above the need for national security; and shown utter contempt for American exceptionalism. It increasingly blames America for the ills of the world and has done devastating damage to national pride, oneness, and the historical concept of what it means to be an American. Something David Brooks either fails to understand (or as a writer at the New York Times dares not express) is that the ongoing hostility of the progressive left to virtually everything American was on the ballot last November and it was soundly rejected! In complete disagreement with David Brooks, I see Trump and his supporters not as a new Bolshevik Revolution, but as an anti-Bolshevik Revolution against the elites who seek to, as our former president put it, "fundamentally change America." While Trump may indeed be a flawed vessel, he is the only president in memory with the confidence (or arrogance), the strength, the and determination necessary to face down the Democratic Party, their media enablers (some would suggest masters) and the corrupt Deep State. It is these progressive Bolsheviks who have pushed societal norms to the tipping point and caused America's quiet counter-revolution that even today gathers steam. The New York Times is in sad shape if David Brooks is its "conservative columnist."