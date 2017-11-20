Chris Matthews rips Dems

Margaret Menge reports in Lifezette:

Chris Matthews gave it to the Democrats on Saturday in a talk at the Miami Book Fair, saying they've lost their connection to white working people, and had better try to get it back.

"You know, ever since we started this Archie Bunker thing in the early '70s, making fun of white working people, we kissed them goodbye," he said. "You make fun of people, you look down on them? They get the message. You call them deplorables? They hear it. You bet they hear it. You say they cling to their guns and their religion? Oh yeah, I cling to my religion. OK. I'm a little person, and you're a big person. Thank you, I'll be voting for the other guy this time." ...

"Our leaders, and I'm not just pointing to the one at the top, I'm talking about all the ones in Congress, they read out statements written by staff people who are bored to death," he said. "Cold toast. That's what we get from these people."

And then he named names.

"The other day when Trump came out with that tax bill of his, Pelosi said, or was it Chuck Schumer – it doesn't matter who reads this stuff, it's the same words – 'It's a Ponzi scheme.' Oh, you original little person," said Matthews. "I am so tired of these people. Say something human. Say something that means something to you. Relate to people about what this tax thing will mean to their lives. They don't even bother. It's too much work. They're too busy raising money, kissing ass, which is what they do."