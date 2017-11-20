Change the name of the Affordable Care Act to Democrats' Disposable Income Reduction Act

The following article from the Washington Post shows that the people of Virginia are seeing massive increases in premiums and deductibles. It gave this example:

So Democrats are against tax reform. And they continue to support Obamacare. This explains their continuous obstructiveness to getting any bills passed in Congress. But what it really shows is how contradictory the Democrats are. Obamacare costs are out of control. It's tax cuts that might make the Democrats' beloved Obamacare more affordable. Democrats are having none of it.

Ian Dixon, who left his full-time job in 2016 to pursue an app-development business, did so because the ACA guaranteed that he could still have quality coverage for his young family, he said. But when the 38-year-old Charlottesville husband and father of a 3- and a 1-year-old went to re-enroll this month, his only choice for coverage would cost him more than $3,000 a month for his family of four, which amounted to an increase of more than 300 percent over the $900 he paid the year before. And this is for the second-cheapest option, with a deductible of $9,200.

The Virginia residents are so lucky to have so many Obama-era transplants filling the federal bureaucracies in the Virginia suburbs who now affect the state's election outcomes, turning a previously red state blue. These Obama newcomers have now ensured the election, for Virginia, of a Democrat who is against people having the freedom of choice to buy cheaper policies and who will support the so-called Affordable Care Act, no matter what it costs. Health premiums and out-of-pocket deductibles have been skyrocketing for seven years now, and of course, it is Trump's fault after ten months because it is just impossible that Democrats are at fault for the way they wrote the law and regulations.

It is too bad these Virginians being affected aren't higher-income individuals in high-tax states, because then Democratic leaders such as Nancy Pelosi of California, Chuck Schumer of New York, and all the Democrats will slather their concern on them about take-home pay, as they have been lately.

I truly can't remember any time in my adult life where Democrats were concerned about disposable income at all. But now, in order to block tax reform, they all of a sudden are worried about how that could harm the economy and take-home pay. They obviously are big believers now that the amount of money people have influences what Democrats spend.

What I remember in the past is that they have continually worked to take more money out of everyone's pockets through as many taxes, fees, and regulations as they can impose.

It's a fact that Democrats always oppose tax cuts. When Democrats say that past tax cuts never yielded the government more money and substantial economic growth, what you will never hear from them are actual economic statistics, because the facts show that tax cuts not only work, but work exceptionally well. The Democrats always say the rich will be the biggest beneficiaries, but they will not show that after the cuts, the richest 1% and 5% have paid even a bigger share to the government, especially in respect to their share of income, than before. Sadly, the Democrats' goal and agenda have always been for a bigger and more powerful government, so they oppose allowing people and businesses to keep more of the money they earn to spend, invest, and save as they like, and they continuously lie to block the cuts and reform. What is worse is that most reporters are Democrats first and reporters second, so they just repeat the lies over and over again instead of actually reporting the economic statistics.

Democrats call themselves progressives, but there is absolutely nothing progressive about continually making government bigger and continually making more people dependent on government by reducing opportunities to move up the economic ladder. The policies are especially harmful to the poor, the middle class, and minorities, whom Democrats only pretend to care about. They can't allow more freedom and money to remain in the private sector because that would cause Democrats to lose the power they have amassed, and that would be against their main goal.

The Democrats not only don't mind the people from Virginia paying higher premiums and deductibles than they would if they had more choices, but also believe that people who earn less in lower-tax states should subsidize higher-income people in high-tax states where Democrats have continually run up the taxes.

I always feel great subsidizing people who make more than me.

I believe they should change the name of the Affordable Care Act to the Disposable Income Reduction Act – because Congress and reporters always wants truth in advertising, don't they?