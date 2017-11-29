CFPB smackdown

A federal judge has slapped down the Democrats' pretender to the throne, Laura English, and her lawsuit claim to the acting director's job at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her claim was so banana-republic that it led to two acting directors coming to work on Monday, each claiming the job and only one of them rightfully appointed. It wasn't her. It's enough to restore one's faith in the judicial system, at least a little bit.

The monster we were seeing was of a powerful and self-perpetuating swamp bureaucracy, accountable to no one, employing the highest-paid bureaucrats in the land, existing solely to shake down banks and businesses with the aim of redistributing the harvest to left-wing NGOs and activist groups. Ben Shapiro, writing in National Review (a great piece, by the way), notes that the CFPB was an exceptionally powerful agency: The CFPB was always a misbegotten enterprise. It was specifically designed to act as an agency free of constitutional restraints. There's a reason the D.C. Court of Appeals described its set-up as ridiculously unconstitutional, stating, "when measured in terms of unilateral power, the Director of the CFPB is the single most powerful official in the entire US Government, other than the president. Indeed, within his jurisdiction, the Director of the CFPB can be considered even more powerful than the President." The court ruling shows two things: That CFPB was an unaccountable partisan shakedown racket, given the left's insane desire to cling to the power of it, even in a case that failed miserably. And the left doesn't care about rule of law – neither in the gamy setup of this overly powerful agency with no accountability nor in its belief that all it would take was one left-wing judge to ensure its perpetual grip on power. The left doesn't care about law. It cares about shakedowns and coercive government with its boot on the private sector. The law thought otherwise, and America is a country all about rule of law. The court's ruling lays it out for all to see.