Celebrating the eighth of November

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 marks the first anniversary of the election of Donald J. Trump, the people's president. With the election of President Trump, the ordinary people of our great country reaffirmed their commitment to the legacy of liberty bequeathed to them by the Founders. The arguments, assertions, aspersions from the anti-Trump crowd that President Trump is an authoritarian figure who would undermine freedom in America is a perversion of reality, a damnable lie reflecting sheer malevolence.

As the New York Post declared in a November 2 editorial, "A cabal of journalists is concerned that not every reporter and opinion writer is consumed by the Russian inquiry." -- for invidious purpose against President Trump, one might add. And the Post editorial was also on target in pointing out that "modern liberals simply can't conceive of any other reason to disagree with the liberal consensus." Consider, too, these all-too-accurate words in the editorial: "The [left's] idea seems to be that it's dangerous to democracy for there to be difference of opinion -- when the reverse is true. That's why Tocqueville warned of the 'tyranny of the majority.'" The Founders did not draft our Constitution so that the American people would have the right to agree with their overlords. Indeed, the concept of "overlord" is contrary to the idea that the people of America are a free people and that they are the source of governing authority. And the notion of "freedom of the press" enshrined in the First Amendment is not consistent with the notions of a neo-totalitarian media that the American people must adhere to the its dictates. The free people of the United States should mark November 8 as a kind of Independence Day, for with the election of Donald J. Trump as president, we declared our independence of those who would bind us in the chains of "political correctness," and decry political diversity as indicative of mental defect, if not downright criminal behavior. Celebration, therefore, is most appropriate on this first anniversary of the people's noble reaffirmation of the spirit of American liberty. May President Trump lead us and speak to us, November 8, 2017, in a most suitable way and may God continue to protect freedom in America -- and her people.