Boomerang season: Donations to Gillespie triple after truck video

The Left is isolating itself from the American majority and is proud of it. They are taking over the Democratic Party. They romanticize resistance, and thrive on each others' approval. That leads to blunders with blowback. In the latest eaxample, the Daily Caller interviewed Ed Gillespie yesterday (video embedded below) and he revealed something that is really noteworthy about the notorious anti-Gillespie truck ad

There is a lot more covered in the nterview, including the personal pain for the Gillespie family, and if you are following the race, there’s a summary and the complete video, also embedded below:

“Yeah, in fact, actually online, our fundraising has tripled from people who are just disgusted by this and feel that they’re under attack, which they are,” Gillespie told TheDC. “But, again, it’s not just my supporters who are under attack here. It’s all those good, decent Virginians who may not agree with me, but understand that this is not good for the commonwealth of Virginia and that this kind of political attack and these smear campaigns are not good for the country and they’re not good for the commonwealth.”

Gillespie also said the shocking nature of the ad — which brazenly connected the Republican to white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia — has led to a sudden cash infusion for the final week of the campaign.

The hatred felt by the Left is auto-intoxicating.

