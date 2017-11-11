Bombshell from Saudi foreign minister

"What I do know is that Iran … was in cahoots with al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden since the 1990s," he added.

Buried in recent reports on rumored Saudi-Israeli cooperation in combatting Iran in Lebanon is this bombshell. From the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, Abel Al-Jubeir:

Al-Jubeir also claimed that al-Qaeda's "virtual board of directors" fled to Iran in 2002 and have been directing terror operations from the country ever since.

The Saudis are in full support of President Trump's decision not to certify Iran as in compliance with Obama's treacherous "deal." They want sanctions reinstated and for Iran to be punished for its illegal ballistic missile program.

"We would like to see sanctions on Iran for its support of terrorism and sanctions on Iran for violating the ballistic missile resolutions of the United Nations," Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of foreign affairs, told CNBC Thursday. When asked whether Saudi Arabia was headed for a direct conflict with Iran, Al-Jubeir replied, "We hope not."

Thanks, Obama. You got a twofer: financing the mullahs in their worldwide terrorist ambitions and giving al-Qaeda leadership a safe haven in Tehran. A nuclear Iran, in cahoots with the North Koreans, is still on track to be your most lasting legacy.