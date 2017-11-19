AP goes fact-free to deride tax reform

The following is an opinion piece run as a news story by AP and reprinted throughout the U.S as news including in my local paper. It is titled "Much derided, trickle-down economics gets another try.”

The liberal economist John Kenneth Galbraith in 1982 likened the trickle-down idea to horse manure: "If you feed the horse enough oats, some will pass through to the road for the sparrows." Since the article talks about Reagan's and Bush's tax cuts deridingly why doesn't it give some actual statistics on what happened? After 1982 the economy essentially went into a massive expansion almost without a break until 2000. Here are some facts about Bush's tax cuts: George Bush inherited a recession and a collapsed stock market in 2001. From FY 2000 to FY 2003, the economy was stagnant, and income tax revenues were declining from $1.2 Trillion to $900 Billion, Bush cut rates substantially across the board in May 2003 and by FY 2007, the economy took off and income tax revenues increased over 60% to $1.5 Trillion by FY 2007. Why do reporters and Democrats continue to say Bush’s tax cuts cost the government money and increased the deficit when the facts show the opposite? The answer is Democrats are willing to lie to push an agenda and reporters just repeat what they are told. Actual facts are easy to come up with for any year but AP and other reporters won't go there because it doesn't fit the agenda. The fact is that Galbraith and Democrats are actual big believers in trickle down economics but they are too stupid about economics to know that. They believe you continually take a bigger share from the private sector and give it to the government, run it through a bureaucracy and then trickle out the remainder to the private sector and that is what causes growth. Many have actually said the amount that they trickle out for food stamps and unemployment gives the economy a great boost. But somehow they are so ignorant that they don't understand that leaving more in the private sector in the first place gives the greatest boost even though it has always worked. When will the AP report facts and when will anyone fact check AP's garbage articles before reprinting this garbage. The facts are easy to find.