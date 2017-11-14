America's warrior-monk: Right man at the right place at the right time

Brown chronicled his encounter with Mattis in a viral Facebook post, noting that he himself was visiting the graves of two of his fallen friends in combat when "I met a lone man walking the stones at Section 60." He continued that he watched Mattis "listen patiently to stories from surviving friends and family members. An old man visiting his Marine son's grave told Mattis that he was his boy's hero; the Warrior Monk smiled sadly and said that the old man's son was one of his."

The Daily Caller is reporting that Army veteran David Brown was visiting the graves of fallen friends in Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans' Day when he spotted a lone but familiar figure also visiting the graves in Section 60, which is where recent casualties are being interred. That other visitor was secretary of defense James Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general.

How many members of Congress were in the cemetery when the general uttered those soulful words?

That put a lump in the throat of this old Vietnam vet, and I silently thanked Donald Trump for selecting this tough but eloquent warrior to lead our military forces. In my 76 years, I have never heard a similar vignette about any other SecDef. This one is, in my opinion, most assuredly, the right man in the right place at the right time. I can't possibly add anything further except to ask this question:

