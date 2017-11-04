All the news that's fit to overthrow the Republic

James O'Keefe of Project Veritas did a fine job of exposing the culture of anti-Trump bias behind the scenes at the New York Times, but the paper of record just...well, trumped him.

On November 1, the Times ran a full-page incendiary ad calling for mass protests to end the "nightmare" of the "Trump/Pence regime" by joining in Antifa-style riots beginning on November 4. So the Times not only is anti-Trump, but stands in direct opposition to our Constitutional Republic and the rule of law – something not even Project Veritas uncovered.

Ask yourself: during the prior administration, would the Times have printed an ad by an extremist group on the right calling for protesters to "end the nightmare" and proclaiming that "the Obama-Biden regime must go"? And if it had printed such an ad, what do you think would have happened next?

By the way, just who exactly sees Trump's agenda to make America safe, strong, prosperous, and great again as a nightmare? Isn't this what everyone wants? On second thought, perhaps it's a nightmare to people who want America to be unsafe, weak, poor, and in the tank – i.e., people who hate this country and want to take it down.

And the ad isn't just about Trump. It reads: "The Trump/Pence regime must go!" Wait a minute. This isn't a third-world country where we have a dictatorship and can oust it only by force. If and when people are unhappy with our leaders, we vote them out of office. And in those extremely rare cases where a president is impeached or steps down for whatever reason, the vice president becomes the president. We don't simply let a riotous rabble kick them both out of office because these malcontents don't like their policies.

And yet we've heard no official response to the Times for running this ad.

Let's put this in perspective.

Recently, presumably under Special Counsel Robert Mueller's directive, federal agents stormed into Paul Manafort's home at 5:00 A.M., barging into the bedroom where he and his wife were sleeping. They ransacked the place, although Manafort had been cooperating with Mueller's investigation and had turned over whatever was requested. Manafort's alleged offense? Improperly filing foreign tax documents and possibly owing additional taxes from business dealings he had overseas a number of years before he joined the Trump campaign – and therefore seemingly of no relevance to Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Compare that to The New York Times, with its iconic reputation and millions of readers, printing a full-page ad paid for by the Soros-affiliated RefuseFascism group, calling for the overthrow of our legitimately elected president. And vice president. That would leave us with President Paul Ryan...

And yet, amazingly, I haven't heard a word about the feds storming the Times and arresting every editor who allowed that ad to end up in print.

That's sedition, folks. Last I heard, it was a serious felony – a kissing cousin of treason.

Apparently, it isn't politically correct to talk about such high crimes. That may be the opinion of our absentee attorney general, who has turned a blind eye not only to this shocking ad, but also to Hillary's potentially treasonous sellout of 20% of America's uranium to the Russians, for a $145-million payment to her, um, charitable foundation.

In fact, the whole mainstream media has been silent regarding the Times' seditious pamphleteering. However, Alex Jones on Infowars held up the ad on air, bringing it to his viewers' attention. You'll never guess what followed. The very next morning, a dozen or more publications, including Newsweek and Salon, accused him of making it up! They stated categorically that the New York Times ran no such ad.

This is twilight-zone stuff.

The ad is for real – you can view it in The New York Times digital version as well as in the November 1 print edition. Your library may have a copy – mine does – and the scandalous ad is there for all to see.

I suppose these other publications figured that most of their readers wouldn't bother to fact-check. Yet it is truly mind-bending that they all rushed to deny the reality and to discredit Alex Jones for exposing the very real and violence-inciting ad that the premier newspaper in the country displayed so prominently.

One more thing: Notice the use of the word "regime" in "The Trump/Pence regime must go!" Americans don't speak of presidential "regimes." That is Soros-speak. Remember that he's a regime changer – someone who prides himself on using his billions to topple regimes across the world, leaving millions of people in chaos and misery.

President Trump doesn't have a "regime"; he has an administration. And until he replaces one of the key office-holders of that administration – his attorney general – we can expect more unchecked lawlessness and more open calls for insurrection that our own press apparently sees fit to promote.