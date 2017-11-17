Al Franken was the Air America talk show host who was going to dethrone Rush Limbaugh when he sexually assaulted Leann Tweeden

It is worth noting that when he went overseas as a USO performer accompanied by Leann Tweeden in December 2006, Al Franken was not professionally identified as a "comedian" – as virtually every current media account has branded him. He was preparing for a run for political office by conducting the flagship program for Air America, the vanguard of the left's plan to deprive conservatives of their talk radio dominance. Am I the only person who remembers what a huge and embarrassing fiasco that was? It is not surprising that the mainstream media have consigned it to the memory hole, but it is worth remembering, because Franken was already heavily engaged in politics and was not a mere harmless comedian. He was a weapon aimed squarely at the giants of the medium: Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Michael Savage, Mark Levin, and then-talk show host Bill O'Reilly.

Please take a minute and a half to watch the inaugural broadcast of his Air America show, which ran from March 31, 2004 (date corrected) to February 14, 2007, the day Franken announced his candidacy to the Senate. Within the first few seconds, Franken announces "an end to the right-wing dominance of talk radio," making clear that he was already a weapon aimed at conservatives, not a guy going for yuks. To me, the most shocking aspect of Franken's failed career is that he was unable to spontaneously conduct a talk show and instead read from scripts evidently prepared for him by more intelligent and well informed underlings, who remained anonymous. His performance, in other words, was as phony as his avowed concern for the victims of sexual harassment: