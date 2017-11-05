A quick and brief tour of leftist crazy-land

Herewith a few quick examples of the cognitive cacophony of those on the left, highlighting their unmitigated gall and what otherwise amounts to total cluelessness. Here in Maine, Medicaid expansion is a ballot referendum before voters in the upcoming election, for the umpteenth time. No matter how many times it is rejected or repealed, the same reliable bleeding hearts pay hundreds of thousands to signature-collectors to put it on the ballot yet again. This is the tactic they used to get marriage redefined. If I recall correctly, it was voted on five times before it received approval by a slim margin.

The most popular argument put forth by supporters is that the federal government will pay 90% of the cost of the expansion, and we simply can't responsibly vote to turn down this "free money." (We should note that this share ratio is like a drug dealer giving young kids a 90% discount on their first drug buys; it lasts only until you're addicted and dependent.) But the larger question is this: if federal funds are "free money," why all the wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth over the costs of our military forces and their missions underway? No skin off our backs, right? Fast-forward to the recent revelations by Donna Brazile in her new book and related articles with excerpts. For reasons unknown (does any high-ranking Democrat really have a conscience?), she paints a scathing narrative of systemic corruption in the Democratic Party apparatus and, in particular, the most recent election in which darling Hillary went down to defeat. Immediately, the usual Democrat talking-head suspects started making public appearances, pleading how tired they are of others wasting time on "old news," when the "all that matters are where we're going and what our plans are," to paraphrase their song and dance. The two individuals I've seen mouthing these pleas are the contemptible crone House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Robbie Mook, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager. The obvious corollary to their suggestion is that all the digging and expense of looking into collusion by the Trump campaign apparatus should be terminated immediately, if not sooner – not to mention all the recently discovered transgressions of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, among others. Oh, and one more thing. Shouldn't the progressive-liberal compulsion to stop looking back mean an immediate end to all the kerfuffles over monuments, plaques, and all other forms of memorials to historic figures in our nation's history? Sounds perfectly logical to me, at least if you apply the laws of cognitive dissonance for which leftists of all stripes are known. To those who wonder, "Will we ever learn?," the answer is obviously "no." SAD. Pem Schaeffer is a retired business development executive and blogger. Monitor his efforts at http://othersideofbrunswick.blogspot.com.