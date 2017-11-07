A liberal gun paradox

The problem for liberals is that their rationale for gun control is diametrically opposed to the arguments they typically present for policies concerning provocative social issues.

Another bloody massacre, and the very people who just last week criticized Trump for " politicizing " a tragedy, this week, on behalf of gun control, are politicizing a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Leftists are proud of providing government-funded accoutrements for things like underage sex and drug abuse. The liberal argument has always been that teens are going to fornicate and drug addicts are going to abuse drugs anyway, so why not keep adolescents and HIV-prone junkies "safe" by handing out condoms and clean hypodermic needles?

Lest we forget, it was Barack Obama who granted a genocidal regime access to nuclear power because he believed that Iran was going to get it anyway – so Obama decided to limit the terrorist state by providing the ayatollah with the means to destroy Israel.

Liberal logic has always been that the law can't control human behavior; people are going to do what they're going to do whether it's legal or not. That sort of "they're going to do it anyway" reasoning is what the left uses to justify legalizing marijuana, providing welfare to able-bodied individuals who refuse to work, and decriminalizing the millions of intruders who slipped across the border into America illegally.

The truth is that the occult mantra "do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law" is the philosophical ideology committed progressives adhere to. Yet when it comes to the Second Amendment, leftist logic controverts what progressives espouse for most social policies.

Take, for instance, abortion. Liberals believe that abortion must never be banned because, if it is, women determined to kill their offspring will utilize wire hangers and seek out back-alley facilities. Despite the fact that partial-birth abortion is illegal in many states, in 2012, more than 6,000 determined women submitted their doomed children to late-term abortionists who operated slaughterhouses like the one overseen by convicted West Philadelphia murderer Kermit Gosnell.

In other words, liberals believe that if an individual wants to do something bad enough, nothing will stop him. With that in mind, left-leaning Democrats have successfully advanced a progressive agenda by promoting "safe" promiscuity, "safe" debauchery, "safe" illegal immigration, and "safe" eradication of human life.

Yet when it comes to the subject of guns, these same liberals argue against what they've spent half a century attempting to persuade Americans is true. The Democrat contingency, most of whom reject God and justify policies that take the lives of 3,000 unborn babies a day, are now sanctimoniously citing "God's wisdom" to find "concrete steps" to slowly disarm Americans of legally obtained firearms.

Meanwhile, the reasoning behind limiting the Second Amendment contradicts the logic liberals use to defend a law that results in mass killings on a much larger scale.

The anti-gun left zealously argues that if the government places restrictions on an established constitutional right, corrupt individuals like Devin Patrick Kelley will magically choose to tell the truth on background checks and thereby, via good citizenry, thwart his plans to use a Ruger AR-556 rifle in a church.

This sort of thinking doesn't make sense. Either it's human nature to seek out illicit means to fulfill an illegal desire, or laws are successful at stopping nefarious behavior. Liberals can't have it both ways. If leftists believe that women will seek out illegal abortions, then why don't leftists believe that shooters with ill intent will seek out illegal guns?

Then again, while blaming the NRA for the bloodbath at First Baptist Church, these are the same people blind to the fact that for eight years, a former president demonized Christians, calling them xenophobic Bible-thumping and gun-toting bitter clingers.

Either way, if liberals eventually succeed at manipulating Americans into rejecting the Second Amendment, those determined to do damage will undoubtedly ignore any formal decree and procure "back-alley" guns. Evil perpetrators may even venture south to acquire weapons bestowed on drug cartels via the largesse of former attorney general Eric Holder and his gun-running cohort, Obama.

However, if smuggling fails to deliver, and back-alley gun deals don't work out, the Devin Kelleys of the world can fulfill liberal predictions and abort their victims with wire hangers. If hangers are in short supply, the depraved can smother country music concertgoers with government-issued condoms or skewer ordinary Americans with hypodermic needles provided by liberals who – except for when it comes to firearms – understand that laws have never stopped evil people from doing evil things.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com.