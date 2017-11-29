A bad day for Cokie and Nancy

Over the weekend, Rep. Pelosi went on TV to talk about Rep. John Conyers. At the same time, Cokie Roberts of NPR made an amazing statement about the same Rep. Conyers.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Cokie Roberts made a startling admission: "every female in the press corps knew" to avoid being in an elevator with Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), and has apparently known about this "for years." Conyers has been accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and has stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee. Despite the allegations against him, major players in the Democratic Party have defended Conyers and will not say that he should resign. Pelosi even referred to the embattled congressman as an "icon."

This is what Rep. Pelosi said of Rep. Conyers:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended Rep. John Conyers as "an icon in our country" on Sunday, after noting he deserves "due process" as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wonder if Rep. Pelosi thinks that Judge Roy Moore in Alabama deserves a little due process, too?

To be honest, my expectations of Rep. Pelosi are so low that anything is possible. In other words, she is a phony feminist who will stand by her man as long he supports abortion and the liberal agenda. No surprise that Rep. Pelosi said what she said.

I am a bit surprised about Cokie Roberts. I am surprised that she, and apparently other female members of the media, were afraid of getting into an elevator with the "Icon."

After all, Mrs. Roberts could have broken a huge story over the last few years about "the icon" and his women. It would have been helpful to expose this stuff, or at least that's what these people always claim to be doing on their jobs.

So will anone over at NPR call on Mrs. Roberts to resign for protecting a member of Congress? I hope that they do. It would have been good for the young female interns in the Congress to avoid an elevator trip with the "icon."

Phony feminists both!

