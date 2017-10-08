Why mass murder?

No, this post will not discuss why there is mass murder, but what it is about mass murder that gets leftist Democrats so wound up. Let me contend that leftist Democrats care not a whit about any issue beyond how they can spin it to advance their political power. How disappointing this past week that not even five minutes were allowed to pass (for mourning) before the left seized the Las Vegas tragedy to advance their "gun control" agenda. Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer...er, I mean Jimmy Kimmel, et al. took to the airwaves to blame not the shooter, but guns and the NRA – and of course, leftist political blame would not be complete without faulting Republicans.

Why mass murder? For the same reason NFL football players are kneeling – namely, "white oppression" of minorities. You see, if Black Lives Matter(ed) to blacks, or Dem pols, or professional athletes, they would target the most egregious violent crimes committed against blacks: black-on-black crime and abortion. The mere fact that they're not even willing to address these matters proves that they have no interest in mitigating black deaths. They want only to use a statistical outlier to advance their political power. Statistically, mass murders are perpetrated by, you guessed it, white men. Of course, what is often underreported (or left completely unsaid) is that most of those white men are Democrats and mentally ill (but I repeat myself). Democrats, also mostly white men, coincidentally, find an easy target in blaming white men, as it allows them to assert (read: lie) that white men have privilege and are oppressing minorities and women. It is never the fault of the shooter or a black perpetrator of crime or even a bad cop, but the collective "white men" – and, by implication, as Michelle Obama chimed last week, specifically "Republican white men." Resentment, envy, anger, and despair are powerful organizing forces. As Saul Alinsky asserted: The despair is there; now it's up to us to go in and rub raw the sores of discontent, galvanize them for radical social change. We'll give them a way to participate in the democratic process, a way to exercise their rights as citizens and strike back at the establishment that oppresses them, instead of giving in to apathy. Of course, the "establishment that oppresses them" is white society – again, more specifically, Republicans. (Set aside that most live in urban areas, governed by Democrats.) Any doubt that what Hillary, Barack and Michelle Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Kimmel, et al. are doing is "rubbing the sores of discontent" to galvanize "radical social change"? The left seek to advance radical social change. As their ideology almost always suppresses most of their constituents (see Chicago, Detroit, Flint, Ferguson, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Oakland), they must project their shortcomings onto their political opponents. "Never let a crisis go to waste," and when a crisis isn't of their opponents' making, blame those opponents anyway. I don't know why crazy people commit mass murder, but I know for certain why leftists get spun up over it: politics and power. It would not surprise me in the least to find out that Stephen Paddock's motive was anger at "the Establishment."