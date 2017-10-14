What happened? Trump happened!

Democrats did nothing and most reporters didn’t care over the next seven years as:

Democrats and most reporters cheered as Obamacare passed into law in 2010, sabotaging the existing health care system and taking away freedom of choice for 100% of Americans even though more than 80% were reasonably happy with their coverage.

Premiums skyrocketed and competition and choice were continually reduced even though the opposite was promised.

Obama continually changed regulations and added mandates without going through Congress.

Obama illegally manipulated and moved money to pay billions in subsidies to large insurance companies, money that Congress never appropriated. Congress stopped the appropriations is 2013 but Obama always considered our money his to spend as he liked.

For nine months Trump has tried to work through Congress to fix Obamacare and the Democrats have blocked him every step of the way. Not one Democrat has ever voted to fix or change Obamacare in all these problems and more, even though it has been imploding for over seven years. All they do is complain when others try to fix the disaster.

Now, Trump has decided to reverse some of Obama’s regulations and to give consumers more choice and Democrats and most reporters are raising a stink and complaining that Trump is a dictator.

Trump is stopping the non-appropriated subsidies to the big insurance companies and Democrats all of a sudden care about big companies.

Pelosi and Schumer sound exactly like Hillary as they whine like little babies yet offer no solution.

The answer to Hillary’s book “What Happened?” is that Trump happened and Trump is fighting as hard as he can to drain the swamp of the career Democrats and Republicans and bureaucrats who are doing everything they can to keep Trump from giving the power, purse and freedom of the people.

It is truly a shame that reporters are doing everything they can to protect the powerful in D.C. instead of caring about the public. They seem to want a greater share of people to be dependent on government instead of having the opportunity and freedom to move up the economic ladder and to spend the money they earned on their wants and needs instead of what the government forces them to spend their money on.