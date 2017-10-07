The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the National Women's Law Center (NWLC) and other groups vowed to sue the Trump administration over regulations released Friday that would roll back ObamaCare's birth control mandate.

The rollback "basically gives broad license to employers to discriminate against their employees and withhold a benefit guaranteed by law," said Brigitte Amiri, senior staff attorney at the ACLU. "We will challenge both rules as being blatantly unconstitutional. They both violate the separation of church and state and also discriminate against women by allowing employers to withhold a benefit that is guaranteed by law," Amiri said.

What gave the government the right to demand that all employers pay for birth control no matter what their beliefs are?

Does the ACLU believe that individuals and employers have freedom of choice and freedom of religion or not?

I wonder how women and men were able to get birth control prior to Obama and Democrats demanding that they be paid for by other people.

It appears that the ACLU and almost all Democrats including reporters actually think birth control and preventative care are actually free instead of having the intellectual capacity to understand that all the mandates in Obamacare have contributed mightily toward the massive premium and out-of-pocket costs since the anti-freedom of choice bill was passed.

When I got married (1976), my wife and I made $1,370 per month, and we somehow were able to buy the pill ourselves without the government mandating it or paying for it. We were able to prevent pregnancy for over three years without the government holding our hands.

The cost of birth control and other medication is much higher today than it would be if people were responsible for paying for it instead of pretending there was no cost.

Give the people their freedom of choice back as to what kind of policy to buy, and the cost will go down as competition increases.