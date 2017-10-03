Were Country Music Fans Murdered in Las Vegas Because They Mostly Were White Trump Supporters?

The motive behind the largest mass shooting in America is still unknown. A 64-year-old balding, bearded white male American citizen leading a retirement life, Stephen Paddock, was the suspected shooter. He apparently committed suicide before the police converged on his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor, where he had rained down sniper fire into a helpless crowd below using an arsenal of semi-automatic and possibly automatic rifles. Thus far, 59 are dead, 515 wounded. The obvious question is, why would he carefully plan and execute such a horrific plot to massacre innocent people? Why did he presumably have such an overpowering hatred for these country music fans? It did not take long for the emotionally disturbed wingnuts on the left to sympathize with Paddock.

Leftist teacher “Ann #The Resistance” tweets: "Lots of white Trump supporters in Las Vegas at route 21 watching Jason aldean. Pray only Trumptards died! #prayforvegas." Hayley Geftman-Gold, a legal executive at CBS wrote on her Facebook page: “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc (sic) country music fans often are Republican gun toters.” I’m sure there will be many other leftists expressing similar sentiments of hate, but perhaps not online. Ms. Geftman-Gold was fired by CBS. A strangely similar-looking 66 year old balding, bearded white male American citizen, again apparently leading an average, non-descript existence, was James Hodgkinson. A Bernie supporter and Trump hater, he attempted to gun down a group of Republican congressmen at a DC baseball stadium with a semi-automatic rifle, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise and wounding four others before being shot and killed by police. While we now clearly know Hodgkinson’s motive, at this point Paddock’s has not yet been determined. However, there is some evidence to suggest that Paddock may have been involved in an anti-Trump rally in Reno this past August. Pamela Geller has posted some video and pictures on her website of a man who closely resembles Paddock, wearing a pink “pussy” hat and a NASA tee shirt. The significance of the tee shirt is that Paddock previously worked for Lockheed Martin, a NASA contractor. If this is proven to be true, it could explain the motive of someone possibly driven by hatred of “Trumptards”. As CNN’s Jeff Zeleny stated, “A lot of these country music supporters were likely Trump supporters.” If this turns out to be the motive, I wonder if we will ever hear anything about it on CNN or the other news outlets. It appears all they are interested in is using the tragedy to attack the NRA and lobby politicians and the public for more gun control. We understand that Islamic terrorists act through their hatred of Western civilization, Judaism and Christianity. Although there is only speculation at this point, there must be an explanation for Paddock’s inexplicable behavior. I doubt it was a dislike of country music.