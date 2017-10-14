Weinstein plans to fight his firing from company

Harvey Weinstein isn't going down without a fight.

A source close to the embattled Hollywood mogul confirmed to NBC News that he will contest a move to fire him from his movie and TV company at an Oct. 17 board meeting.

The Weinstein Co., now run by Weinstein’s brother, Bob, and chief operating officer David Glasser, said in a statement Sunday that he was fired "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days," after the New York Times and New Yorker published allegations of sexual harassment or assault over the decades.

A wave of Hollywood actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, came forward and alleged sexual misconduct. Actress Rose McGowan has also alleged that she was raped by the movie mogul.

Weinstein has denied the allegations that he engaged in non-consensual sex with women, and no criminal charges have been brought against him.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein’s spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement this week.

The news that Harvey Weinstein is fighting on despite being disgraced by Hollywood was first reported by the Hollywood website TMZ.

The beleaguered Weinstein Co. saw another board departure on Thursday evening with Richard Koenigsberg opting to step down, according to a source in a position to know. Koenigsberg is the fifth board executive to exit in the past week.

Last weekend four directors departed, including Dirk Ziff, Marc Lasry, Tim Sarnoff and Paul Tudor Jones.