Weinstein Collateral Damage: The Obamas

Barack Obama, whom his campaign bundler Harvey Weinstein once introduced to Hollywood elites as "the Paul Newman of American presidents," came out with his "shocked, shocked" statement now that Weinstein is exposed and down and every celebrity and his brother is making Weinstein-was-a-pig statements for the press.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” the former president and former first lady Michelle Obama said in the joint statement. “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status,” they said. “We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we should work to build a culture — including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect — so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

It's as if Obama never gummed up traffic in Los Angeles during rush hour to raise campaign funds and schmooze with celebrities of Weinstein's ilk over the long course of his presidency.

Obama is more than a little rooted in the world of Hollywood starting with the fact that he shows up in Hollywood and its redoubts quite regularly - so regularly that an Obama visit to those parts is known as an "Obamajam." He's believed to have been nosing around to buy a property in tony Rancho Mirage among the Hollywood elites for his post-presidency. He also shipped his eldest daughter Malia to work as an intern for Weinstein's Weinstein Company. He's seen his closest campaign aides take positions in Hollywood. Oh, and at least one engaged in a little sexism of his own. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama called Weinstein "a good friend," and a "wonderful human being" which shows how tight the Obamas were with Weinstein himself.

So now we are expected to believe the Obamas were "disgusted"? Where were they when all this was going on, and why are they only speaking out about it now that Weinstein is down and not in a position to hold Democratic fundraisers anymore? And with all their post-presidential millions, why aren't they giving any of it back?

As for the Obamas's "any man who demeans and degrades women" claim that such people should be held accountable, that rings hollow, too. Since when has President Obama ever held anyone accountable? His administration was one big unaccountability circus, which was a big reason why President Trump got elected. From the corrupt VA officials who lined their pockets while veterans died, to the monstrous IRS officials who targeted political dissidents, to the gun runners of Fast and Furious, to the EPA officials who used false phony illegal emails, to the Secretary of State who housed a secret, illegal, private server in some guy's bathtub, to the slimy political operatives who engineered Benghazi and all its mendacious talking points and phony blame-casting, as well as the Iran Deal and the one-way rapprochement with Cuba...Trust us, Obama has never held anyone accountable.

What it looks like is Weinstein is no longer useful. And despite Obama's post-presidency millions, he's not returning Weinstein's campaign dollars.

The rest of the Obamas's blather, about building a culture, rings hollow, too. Up until now, Weinstein was the building of the culture, with his Democratic fundraising, his politically correct movies, his Hollywood values, his recognition from the Democratic elites. When Obama talks about building a culture, his chief agent has always been Weinstein. And incredibly, he allowed his daughter Malia to work in Weinstein's company and its milieu as if he'd never heard about what kind of a guy Weinstein was. The whole claim about culture building reeks of hypocrisy.

It's pretty interesting that the Obama statement on Weinstein came so late in the day. All it meant was that Weinstein was a millstone around the Obamas' neck given their grand plans for their wealthy, star-studded, post-presidency lifestyle plans, and their desire to preserve the Obama legacy, now that everyone else has condemned Weinstein already.

They're not looking too brave in this pusillanimous statement of outrage.