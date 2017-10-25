Watch CNN’s Dana Bash struggle trying to diminish news of House investigation of Uranium One Scandal

Like some massive Florida sinkhole, the earth is falling away under the feet of Trump haters convinced that Russian influence on American politics amounts to a “second Pearl Harbor.” Like a boomerang, the charges of collusion and treason flung at the GOP are flying back in the direction of the Obamas and the Clintons. Even before the revelation that the salacious, phony so-called “Trump Dossier” was derived from an effort paid for by Hillary’s campaign and the DNC, the boomerang was visibly starting its 180. The news that the House Intelligence Committee will investigate how the FBI allowed the Uranium One deal to go forward despite knowledge of criminality was a signal that the narrative was going to change.

So what’s a CNN anchor to do? Watch as CNN’s Dana Bash admits that the FBI’s silence makes for a “good question” that “we don’t know the answer to.” As she vamps, Dana hilariously mangles an old saying: “It’s sort of the shoe is on both feet.” As she continues, the best she can do is say that the House Republicans “are listening to their base.” The following clip is just over a minute: