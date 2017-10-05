And please be sure, Dems, that you allow the wannabe “new generation” of Democratic leadership carry out the operation. You know, the bright young things of the left, the ones that Katie Couric seeks out for interviews. The ones being touted as possible new faces in the 2020 nomination race. People like Seth Moulton (D-MA).

Yesterday, the US House of Representatives took a moment of silence to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Well, all of the Republican members did, and most of the Democrats. Those who were more interested in honoring the dead than making a political point, that is. Those who didn't have their priorities straight included Massachusetts representatives Katherine Clark and Seth Moulton. Just before 7 pm, when House Speaker Paul Ryan called for the moment of silence, Clark left the House floor and Moulton took to Twitter. He tweeted “Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them.” And followed it up with “As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction.” and “now is not a moment for silence; it's time for action.” He also tweeted some of the same old (debunked) talking points about things likesilencers (he knows perfectly well they're called suppressors and weapons are still perfectly audible with them) and assault rifles. Does he think tweeting is more meaningful than taking a moment to remember the victims? Apparently, he does.

