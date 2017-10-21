Twilight of the Obama hipsters: Weinsteinian outings at Vox, Buzzfeed, Gawker...

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex harassment scandal, now it comes to light that Vox.com, the smarter-than-thou left-wing website founded by JournoList creator Ezra Klein, has a few sex harassment problems of its own. Late Thursday, the company announced that it had fired Lockhart Steele, its editorial director, after a website called Medium published allegations of drunken gropings in the backseat of a New York cab on a now former staffer named Eden Rohatensky.

Vox Media said that it is "committed to fostering a safe and welcoming community, and appreciates those who have been willing to speak up and share information during the course of this investigation."

Vox says it has plenty more investigations of the same bad behavior going on in connection with the firing of Steele, so expect more firings. Some media note that Steele was expected to stay on only for about another month, and others say he was let go for "lack of productivity," so the jury is out as to whether this firing by Vox was really about outrage over sexual harassment or not.

What we do learn is that countless left-wing media outlets of the arrogant, hipsterly, pro-Obama, new media variety are being caught up in the post-Weinstein net, signaling a culture of sex harassment taking the place of much-looked-down-on gentlemanly behavior.

BuzzFeed, which is one of the big ones named in the Medium list, said these were the outlets named:

The accused work at some of the most well-known places in the industry, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, Mother Jones, and BuzzFeed. These are places that have written about the Weinstein allegations, and other sexual harassment allegations in tech and other industries. What will their response be when the call is coming from inside the house?

And it's telling that Steele used to hold an editor position at Gawker, another one of these hipster media houses, before joining Vox in 2014.

What is it about these hipster leftists? We all know the type – they show up to work in t-shirts, they sport goatees, they are toilet-mouthed in language, they tend to love tech, and they are all in for glitzy Hollywood leftists (until recently, particularly Weinstein). They justify their personal sexism by bowing down to the gods of Planned Parenthood, as if buying indulgences for their own inability to act like gentlemen in their high-money setting.

Above all, they are fans of Obama and all his "narratives." And they are quite glib at cherry-picking facts to make those facts fit into the Obama-Ben Rhodes "narrative," particularly Vox. They and their cultures – Hollywood, hipster media, tech, and Obama politics – intermingle constantly, so it's not surprising that Weinstein problems turn up at all of them. Don't forget that Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau was photographed groping a cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton with a beer bottle in hand before taking a lucrative writing job in Harvey Weinstein's Hollywood. Note now that it's the Hollywood Reporter that has the scoop about details of the Vox investigation.

What it says is that leftists in big-buck glamor professions don't think they ever need to be gentlemen – being leftist is enough. It hasn't served them well – their billy-goat behavior is now on full display across the board. And as Ezra Klein says on his Twitter feed, come work with us!