Tucker Carlson declares war on ‘corrupt’ NBC News

I cannot ever remember one television news operation calling out its competition the way Tucker Carlson denounced NBC News last night on his 8 PM Eastern Fox News program. But these are far from ordinary times, and I am coming to appreciate that Tucker Carlson is far from an ordinary TV talking head. I imagine that the top brass at NBC-Universal and parent Comcast are meeting with their lawyers today. Tucker promises that tonight, Friday the 13th, there will be much more on NBC News. I will be watching.

Here is his segment from Thursday. It is well worth 6 minutes of your time.