From the Chicago Tribune:

Twenty years after Chicago's deadly 1995 heat wave and in the midst of stifling summer days, the dangers of hot weather are a rising concern.

However, an analysis of state data shows that those more than 700 deaths two decades ago are far from the norm – in Illinois, cold weather is more consistently deadly.

While more people have died from heat-related causes since 1995 – a total of 1,290, compared with 1,095 deaths from cold-related causes – the deadly 1995 summer is the main factor driving the differences in totals. Starting with 1996, there have been nearly twice as many cold-related deaths as heat-related (Cold: 1,044; Heat: 585), and the yearly average also is nearly double (Cold: 52.8; Heat: 30.7)

There have been only a few heat-related deaths so far in 2015, and fewer than 20 people statewide died from the heat in each of the last two years (10 in 2014 and 18 in 2013), while 73 people died from the cold in 2013, 88 in 2014 and 41 in 2015.

The Illinois Department of Public Health collects data on weather-related deaths from state death records, where "exposure to excessive natural heat" or cold have specific codes, a representative said.