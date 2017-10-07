While the House vote on the twenty-week abortion ban proceeded, the Democrats wasted no time in demonizing anyone who supports the Second Amendment following the unspeakable horror in Las Vegas.

On October 3, the U.S. House passed HR26, the "Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act," which bans most abortions after twenty weeks' gestation. One hundred eighty-seven Democrats voted against the bill , while only three Ds voted yes.

Of course, the abortion-on-demand lobby led by its death-cult leader, Planned Parenthood, at the same time shamelessly condemned Republicans attempting to curtail a separate set of horrors after Roe v. Wade, which has zero constitutional underpinnings.

Everyone has an opinion on the Las Vegas massacre. Hysterical gun control pundits reach for any useless comparative statistic, such as Nicholas Kristof, who asserts that gun homicides exceed combat deaths from all American wars.

Why aren't Kristof and his ilk similarly aghast that abortions since 1973 (Roe v. Wade) outnumber gun homicides, 55 million to 500,000?

In fact, the death cultists at Think Progress weren't horrified about the abominations perpetrated over decades by notorious Philadelphia abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell. No, Think Progress was horrified that Gosnell's conviction would provoke anti-abortion legislation.

Conor Friedersdorf, writing at the Atlantic four years ago, was outraged but unsurprised that Gosnell's atrocities were barely mentioned by mainstream media.

Further, federal judges not only genuflect before abortionists, but prosecute First Amendment practitioners who have the audacity to publicize horrors enabled by Planned Parenthood.

Meanwhile, soft-in-the-head congressional Republicans are negotiating against themselves, prepared to endorse so-called "commonsense" post-Vegas gun control statutes that would accomplish little except polish vanity credentials.

Rather than gun control giveaways, before any legislative hearings, or a single negotiating session with Democrats, how about this deal:

We'll readily agree to ban any and all civilian modifications that render a semi-automatic firearm a rapid-fire weapon, akin to a fully automatic firearm, in exchange for a ban on abortions after four weeks.

Such a deal. I'm surprised Donald Trump hasn't thought of it already.