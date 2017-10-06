Like the race card and the gender card, the Katrina card is the latest distraction from the left. I guess it's better to play these cards than to explain Obamacare premiums.

As expected, Democrats began to say Puerto Rico is "Trump's Katrina," as Joseph Curl reminded us:

President George W. Bush lost much support from Americans after Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans the summer after his re-election, and critics complained that he was slow to respond. (He wasn’t: State and local officials said they had the situation in hand, and by the time it was clear they didn’t, the federal response to catch up looked insufficient.)

On Saturday the Trump Haters finally got on the same page: Forget Russian collusion, forget James Comey killing Hillary Clinton’s campaign, it’s time to hype the devastation in Puerto Rico as worse than Katrina.

And so Puerto Rico became the latest Katrina opportunity.

The Democrats' cynical ploy did not work against Governor Perry of Texas during the hurricane of 2008. Why? Because Governor Perry and Texas were on top of the job and successfully dealt with the crisis and the recovery.

It did not work in South Florida or Houston recently, because a state governor and local government acted promptly and successfully.

They tried it in Puerto Rico to some extent because of race. They wanted to show that Trump was more concerned with whites in Texas and Florida.

Again, it didn't work because the Puerto Rico recovery has been successful, especially given how difficult it is to bring provisions to an island 1,000 miles from the U.S. Unlike with south Florida and Houston, there are no highways to Puerto Rico.

So the Katrina card goes back into the deck. It will stay until another Republican president has to deal with a hurricane.

